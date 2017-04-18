Town celebrates completion of West Brattleboro Fire Station
THE BRATTLEBORO REFORMERFire Chief Mike Bucossi cuts the ribbon during a ceremony and open house celebrating the new West Brattleboro Fire Station. Town Manager Peter Elwell says a few words at a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house at the new West Brattleboro Fire Station.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brattleboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mother, two daughters, die in Wardsboro (Apr '08)
|Apr 7
|kjc10
|20
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Mar 29
|DEPUTY DOG
|34
|Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14)
|Mar 29
|DEPUTY DOG
|19
|Did Anyone Get Kilt In Your Flood (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Redneck
|6
|Looking
|Mar '17
|Louise
|4
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Mar '17
|Sherrif fife
|2
|Obama's Top Ten Lies Last Night/ Clinton's Crim... (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|Long Island Liberal
|7
Find what you want!
Search Brattleboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC