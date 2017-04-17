To the editor: School gardens connect...

To the editor: School gardens connect kids with good food

At this time of year, the anticipation begins to build toward the last day of school and many teachers find that working in the school garden, or simply growing plants in the classroom, is a welcome hands-on activity that successfully engages students with their curriculum. Most schools in the region have some sort of school garden, ranging from the extensive greenhouse and outdoor gardens maintained by the students in the Horticulture Program at Springfield's River Valley Tech Center to the neat and tidy garden beds that have graced the front lawn of Green Street School in Brattleboro for over 10 years now.

