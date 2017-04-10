SIT student honored for her work in Yemen conflict

Fadja Najib Thabet, a student at SIT Graduate Institute, protected children from al Qaeda and Houthi militants in Yemen, and received an award from the State Department. Fadja Najib Thabet, a student at SIT Graduate Institute, protected children from al Qaeda and Houthi militants in Yemen, and received an award from the State Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.