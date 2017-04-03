Same school budget gets second chance
School Board Chairman Mike Hebert is hoping to clear up some confusion about the budget that voters rejected last month. "I think it was because when you looked at the article itself, it said per pupil cost was up 14 percent," said Hebert, who also serves as a state representative for Windham 1. When warning articles to vote on school budgets, the state has mandated that school districts include how much spending per "equalized pupil" will increase or decrease from the previous budget.
