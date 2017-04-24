Police looking for driver in Brattleb...

Police looking for driver in Brattleboro crash

Tuesday

Police in Brattleboro are looking for a driver who ran off after crashing a pickup truck in someone's yard. Investigators say there was extensive damage to the multicolored 1996 Dodge Ram and the front lawn of the home where the crash happened.

Brattleboro, VT

