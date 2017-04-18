Police Log: Cars too hot for pets
The Brattleboro Police Department is warning people with dogs that leaving canines in motor vehicles in warmer weather is a serious concern for many. Leaving windows cracked, parking in the shade and leaving water in the vehicle for your canine companion are not going to stop him or her from overheating.
