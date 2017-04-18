Plaintiff in civil suit claims Garza has reached plea deal
A former Brattleboro businessman has accepted a plea deal with the Securities and Exchange Commission, according to a post by Allen Shinners on BitCoinTalk.org. According to Shinners, the plea deal was reached between Joshua Homero Garza, the U.S. Department of Justice, the FBI and the SEC.
