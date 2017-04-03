Our Opinion: Big Brothers Big Sisters needs your help today

While the total raised - $30,398 - was short of the goal, the weather is mostly to blame and Youth Services, of which Big Brothers Big Sisters is an affiliate program, expects more donations to continue to trickle in. "We'd like to thank all our corporate sponsors, prize donors, our bowlers and those who sponsored a bowler," said Kimberley Diemond, director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Windham County, affiliated with Youth Services.

