Our Opinion: Big Brothers Big Sisters needs your help today
While the total raised - $30,398 - was short of the goal, the weather is mostly to blame and Youth Services, of which Big Brothers Big Sisters is an affiliate program, expects more donations to continue to trickle in. "We'd like to thank all our corporate sponsors, prize donors, our bowlers and those who sponsored a bowler," said Kimberley Diemond, director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Windham County, affiliated with Youth Services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Add your comments below
Brattleboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Mar 29
|DEPUTY DOG
|34
|Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14)
|Mar 29
|DEPUTY DOG
|19
|Did Anyone Get Kilt In Your Flood (Aug '11)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|6
|Looking
|Mar 19
|Louise
|4
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Mar 12
|Sherrif fife
|2
|Obama's Top Ten Lies Last Night/ Clinton's Crim... (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|Long Island Liberal
|7
|Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10)
|Jan '17
|Wtf dr Moore
|64
Find what you want!
Search Brattleboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC