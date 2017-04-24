Nunziata, Howe named 'Bigs of the Year' for Vermont
Photos provided by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Windham County Big Brothers Big Sisters of Windham County has announced two of its volunteers have been selected by the BBBS national office as Vermont's "Bigs of the Year" state winners: Tom Nunziata, of Brattleboro, who is the big for Nicholas Howe, and Diane Wrinn, of Guilford, who is the big for Jaelynn Bonilla. Both Nunziata and Wrinn will now be considered for the National Big of the Year Award.
