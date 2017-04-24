Man facing heroin charges found driving stolen town of Putney truck
A local man with a history of run-ins with the law was arrested on Monday in a vehicle he allegedly stole from the town of Putney's highway department. According to a press release from the Vermont State Police, while investigating a series of reported thefts in the Putney and Westminster area, a State Trooper stopped a vehicle reportedly stolen from Putney.
