Man facing heroin charges found drivi...

Man facing heroin charges found driving stolen town of Putney truck

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Brattleboro Reformer

A local man with a history of run-ins with the law was arrested on Monday in a vehicle he allegedly stole from the town of Putney's highway department. According to a press release from the Vermont State Police, while investigating a series of reported thefts in the Putney and Westminster area, a State Trooper stopped a vehicle reportedly stolen from Putney.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brattleboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mother, two daughters, die in Wardsboro (Apr '08) Apr 7 kjc10 20
News Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09) Mar 29 DEPUTY DOG 34
News Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14) Mar 29 DEPUTY DOG 19
Did Anyone Get Kilt In Your Flood (Aug '11) Mar '17 Redneck 6
Looking Mar '17 Louise 4
News Jude Fitzgerald faces charges Mar '17 Sherrif fife 2
Obama's Top Ten Lies Last Night/ Clinton's Crim... (Jan '16) Feb '17 Long Island Liberal 7
See all Brattleboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brattleboro Forum Now

Brattleboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brattleboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Brattleboro, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,788 • Total comments across all topics: 280,583,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC