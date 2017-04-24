Man charged with sex assault, kidnapping of teen
The Brattleboro Reformer reports that 33-year-old Kurt Carpentino of Hinsdale is accused of taking a 14-year-old from New Hampshire to Vermont. Carpentino, who is due in Windham Superior Court Friday, has a criminal record in both New Hampshire and Vermont.
