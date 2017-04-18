Madigan is new reporter for Banner, Journal
PHOTO PROVIDED BY GEORGE FORBESCherise Madigan of Manchester will cover the Northshire and health care for the Manchester Journal and Bennington Banner. Staff reports MANCHESTER - Cherise Madigan has joined the newsrooms of the Bennington Banner and Manchester Journal as a reporter.
