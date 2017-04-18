Letter: Rallying for Migrant Justice

Editor of the Reformer: On Tuesday, March 21, between 200 and 250 people rallied and marched in downtown Brattleboro to demand the release of three members of Justicia Migrante/Migrant Justice detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement the week before and the end to ICE targeting of human rights organizers. Community members at the demonstration added their names to petitions to free Alex Carrillo, Enrique Balcazar, and Zully Palacios as well as to petitions to support the passing of Vermont's Racial Justice Reform Bill .

