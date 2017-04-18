Letter: Magical planet in a gifting universe

Editor of the Reformer: Just 22 miles straight up, the distance from Brattleboro to Greenfield, Mass., our sun in a beautiful blue sky is revealed to be a churning star in the vast black of space. Earth, our cozy home, is insulated from the harshness of space by a thin blanket of atmosphere - the equivalent thickness of an apple skin around a large apple.

