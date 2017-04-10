I'm a damn survivor, and I'm proud of...

I'm a damn survivor, and I'm proud of it'

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: Concord Monitor

Harmony Reid stands for a photo on campus at Plymouth State University in Plymouth on Sunday, March 19, 2017. Reid said she was raped her freshman year at the school and became an activist in the fight to end sexual violence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brattleboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mother, two daughters, die in Wardsboro (Apr '08) Apr 7 kjc10 20
News Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09) Mar 29 DEPUTY DOG 34
News Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14) Mar 29 DEPUTY DOG 19
Did Anyone Get Kilt In Your Flood (Aug '11) Mar 19 Redneck 6
Looking Mar 19 Louise 4
News Jude Fitzgerald faces charges Mar '17 Sherrif fife 2
Obama's Top Ten Lies Last Night/ Clinton's Crim... (Jan '16) Feb '17 Long Island Liberal 7
See all Brattleboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brattleboro Forum Now

Brattleboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brattleboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Brattleboro, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,206 • Total comments across all topics: 280,350,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC