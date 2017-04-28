Hooker- Dunham Theater Welcomes Back ...

Hooker- Dunham Theater Welcomes Back France's Acoustic Guitar Wiz Pierre Bensusan

On Saturday May 6, Brattleboro Vermont fans are excited to welcome back France's acoustic guitar master Pierre Bensusan in concert at the Hooker-Dunham Theater & Gallery - as part of his 40 date tour of the USA and Canada! Winner of the Independent Music Award, in the Live Performance Album category for his latest triple live album "Encore" , "Rose d'Or" of the Montreux Festival for his first album, "Prs de Paris" , "Best World Music Guitar Player " by the readers of Guitar Player Magazine , Date: Sat, May 6 Time: 7:30 pm Where: Hooker-Dunham Theater & Gallery Address: 139 Main St. Brattleboro, VermontTickets: $20Online Ticket Ordering at: https://www.hookerdunham.org/pierre-bensusan Or phone: 254-9276

