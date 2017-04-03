Grafton resident named Windham Career Center Student of the Month
Lain will be graduating from Leland and Gray High School, while having taken a number of his courses these past two years at the Career Center in Brattleboro. He was nominated for this award by his Automotive Technology instructor, Jim Valliere, who said that Lain has been a consistent and hard-working student.
