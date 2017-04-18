First driver over the old I-91 bridge...

First driver over the old I-91 bridge travels it one last time

Larry Wright, the first person to drive over the 1-91 bridge over the West River in 1960, poses for a photo after being the last person from the public to be allowed to cross the bridge on Thursday. Larry Wright, the first person to drive over the 1-91 bridge over the West River in 1960, looks over the edge of the old I-91 bridge on Thursday.

