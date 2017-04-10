Driver in 2016 fatal crash charged with felony

Steven Morin, of Richmond, N.H., standing to the right of his attorney, Cabot Teachout, of DesMeules, Olmstead & Ostler of Norwich, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a felony charge of grossly negligent operation of a motor vehicle resulting in a death. Morin was driving a flatbed truck on Route 30 on April 26, 2016, when he rear-ended a vehicle, pushing it into the path of a southbound vehicle.

