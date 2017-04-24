Dover man accused of eluding police
A Dover man facing charges for allegedly firing a gun at a party is now accused of eluding police while driving with a suspended license. Max Peyton, 25, of Dover, pleaded not guilty on Friday, April 21, to a felony count of eluding police and misdemeanor charges of gross negligent operation, reckless endangerment and violation of conditions of release.
