Death Caf to host 'Let's talk about grief'
The current Time magazine cover story on recently widowed Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg features a title many readers may not like: "Let's Talk About Grief." "People don't even want to think about it," says Cicely Carroll, bereavement care counselor at Brattleboro Area Hospice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Brattleboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mother, two daughters, die in Wardsboro (Apr '08)
|Apr 7
|kjc10
|20
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Mar 29
|DEPUTY DOG
|34
|Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14)
|Mar 29
|DEPUTY DOG
|19
|Did Anyone Get Kilt In Your Flood (Aug '11)
|Mar '17
|Redneck
|6
|Looking
|Mar '17
|Louise
|4
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Mar '17
|Sherrif fife
|2
|Obama's Top Ten Lies Last Night/ Clinton's Crim... (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|Long Island Liberal
|7
