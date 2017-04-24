Brattleboro Police to host Coffee wit...

Brattleboro Police to host Coffee with a Cop

Wednesday Apr 26

On Wednesday, officers from the Brattleboro Police Department and community members will once again come together in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships, and drink coffee. All community members are invited to attend.

