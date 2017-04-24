Brattleboro Hospice is beneficiary of annual Share the Love fundraiser

Staff members of Brattleboro Subaru presented a check for more than $32,000 on Wednesday to Brattleboro Area Hospice, the beneficiary of the annual Share the Love fundraiser sponsored each year by Subaru. BRATTLEBORO - Brattleboro Area Hospice was the recipient of a donation from Brattleboro Subaru's Share the Love fundraising event to the tune of more than $32,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.