Authors: Memoir

Village Square Booksellers, 32 Square, Bellows Falls presents Alison Taylor and Neil Taylor to read from, "The Life We Got; Losing Sight and Gaining Vision" tonight at 6:30 p.m. Reservations: 802-463-9404 Join Village Square Booksellers in Bellows Falls in welcoming Brattleboro authors Alison Taylor and Neil Taylor who will read from their memoir, The Life We Got; Losing Sight and Gaining Vision on Thursday, April 6 at 6:30 PM. Neil Taylor was a young teacher and athlete when the discovery of a brain tumor catapulted him into a life of blindness.
