Art program has students learning about town's history

Kyleigh Corriveau, a third-grader at Windham Elementary School, writes while listening to four local residents on Wednesday, April 12. WES received a grant from the Vermont Art Council and selected artist Christine Mix to provide a week-long art residency at the school. photos by KRISTOPHER RADDER - THE BRATTLEBORO REFORMERLeft, Kylie Kehoe, a third-grader at Windham Elementary School, responds to a question on April 12, while learning about the town's history as part of an artist-in-residency program at the school.

