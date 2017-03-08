xxxxxx
Letters from Academy School: Ban the Bag Did you know that 100,000 sea turtles and other marine animal deaths are caused by the plastic bags that we use in our everyday life? Vote yes on Article 2 so that Brattleboro can work on banning the bag from the Brattleboro stores. There are many reasons why you should votes yes on Article 2. Some reasons are that plastic bags are very, very bad for the environment, it hurts animals and it is very wasteful.
