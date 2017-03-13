xxxxxx
Editor of the Reformer: On March 4th, The Winston Prouty Center for Child and Family Development hosted its 3rd Annual Mini-Golf Classic Par for the Cause at its new home on the former Austine Campus. The Par is Prouty's signature fundraising event and celebration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brattleboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Sun
|Sherrif fife
|2
|Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14)
|Mar 4
|Celebrate Diversity
|12
|Obama's Top Ten Lies Last Night/ Clinton's Crim... (Jan '16)
|Feb 21
|Long Island Liberal
|7
|Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10)
|Jan '17
|Wtf dr Moore
|64
|Melissa Barratt's family and friends... (Aug '11)
|Jan '17
|Long Island Liberal
|26
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|MADD
|32
|Shumlin Gave Up On Single Payer Health Care (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|Lorette
|14
Find what you want!
Search Brattleboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC