Woman accused of hitting pedestrian with vehicle

A driver accused of hitting a pedestrian on her way home from work pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to one felony count of gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle resulting in serious bodily injury. According to court documents, on Dec. 9, 2015, Cynthia Komisarek, 55, of Hinsdale, N.H., struck an 18-year-old male as he was crossing Route 142 in the vicinity of Cotton Mill Hill Road.

