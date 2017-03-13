Waste Management District raising fees on trash
Windham Solid Waste Management District Executive Director Bob Spencer says the district's deficit has caused "real consternation" in some towns. "We are very concerned about WSWMD," the Whitingham Select Board wrote to other select boards.
