Vt. nuke citizen advisory panel to meet Thursday in Brattleboro
The Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel will meet Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. in the multipurpose room of Brattleboro Area Middle School, 109 Sunny Acres, with state officials giving an overview of the proposed Entergy Nuclear sale to NorthStar Group Services.
