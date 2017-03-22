Vt. nuke citizen advisory panel to me...

Vt. nuke citizen advisory panel to meet Thursday in Brattleboro

The Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel will meet Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. in the multipurpose room of Brattleboro Area Middle School, 109 Sunny Acres, with state officials giving an overview of the proposed Entergy Nuclear sale to NorthStar Group Services.

