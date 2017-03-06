Vermont towns voice support for immigrants
The Brattleboro ReformerMaggie Cassidy presents a non-biding resolution at the Putney Town Hall to have the town show support for immigrants and refugees during Town Meeting Day on Tuesday. Maggie Cassidy presents a non-biding resolution at the Putney Town Hall to have the town show support for immigrants and refugees during Town Meeting Day on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Add your comments below
Brattleboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14)
|7 hr
|Infowars Dot Com
|13
|Obama's Top Ten Lies Last Night/ Clinton's Crim... (Jan '16)
|Feb 21
|Long Island Liberal
|7
|Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10)
|Jan '17
|Wtf dr Moore
|64
|Melissa Barratt's family and friends... (Aug '11)
|Jan '17
|Long Island Liberal
|26
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|MADD
|32
|Shumlin Gave Up On Single Payer Health Care (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|Lorette
|14
|Judge dismisses roofer case mid-trial (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|Long Island Liberal
|10
Find what you want!
Search Brattleboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC