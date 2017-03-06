Vermont towns voice support for immigrants

The Brattleboro ReformerMaggie Cassidy presents a non-biding resolution at the Putney Town Hall to have the town show support for immigrants and refugees during Town Meeting Day on Tuesday. Maggie Cassidy presents a non-biding resolution at the Putney Town Hall to have the town show support for immigrants and refugees during Town Meeting Day on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.