Utility rates to continue as planned in Brattleboro
Despite one Select Board member's attempts to freeze utility rates, they will continue to rise as planned under town ordinance. "I personally believe that holding the rate, you're still going to exceed the expectation of what you thought you were going to bring in," Select Board member Dick DeGray said Tuesday at a meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Add your comments below
Brattleboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14)
|16 hr
|Community Disorga...
|17
|Did Anyone Get Kilt In Your Flood (Aug '11)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|6
|Looking
|Mar 19
|Louise
|4
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Mar 19
|Markey fife
|33
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Mar 12
|Sherrif fife
|2
|Obama's Top Ten Lies Last Night/ Clinton's Crim... (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|Long Island Liberal
|7
|Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10)
|Jan '17
|Wtf dr Moore
|64
Find what you want!
Search Brattleboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC