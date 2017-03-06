Town Meeting 2017: Starr, Wessel, Schoales win seats on Select Board
Brandie Starr and Tim Wessel are two new members of the Select Board after receiving 930 and 893 respectively. Davey Cadran fell short with 542 votes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brattleboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14)
|2 hr
|Infowars Dot Com
|13
|Obama's Top Ten Lies Last Night/ Clinton's Crim... (Jan '16)
|Feb 21
|Long Island Liberal
|7
|Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10)
|Jan '17
|Wtf dr Moore
|64
|Melissa Barratt's family and friends... (Aug '11)
|Jan '17
|Long Island Liberal
|26
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|MADD
|32
|Shumlin Gave Up On Single Payer Health Care (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|Lorette
|14
|Judge dismisses roofer case mid-trial (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|Long Island Liberal
|10
Find what you want!
Search Brattleboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC