Teacher denies assaulting, using slur at student
A teacher at a local independent school has pleaded not guilty to accusations that he assaulted and was cruel to a student during an alleged incident that prosecutors are treating as a hate crime. The incidents are alleged to have taken place at the Southshire Community School, an independent school in North Bennington, during the 2015 and 2016 school year, according to court documents.
