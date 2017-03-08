Task force may examine alimony reform

Task force may examine alimony reform

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Brattleboro Reformer

The state Senate Judiciary Committee is pushing to improve the "clarity, fairness, predictability and consistency" of Vermont's alimony laws. And that's drawing applause from alimony reform activists led by Brattleboro businessman Rick Fleming.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brattleboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jude Fitzgerald faces charges Sun Sherrif fife 2
News Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14) Mar 4 Celebrate Diversity 12
Obama's Top Ten Lies Last Night/ Clinton's Crim... (Jan '16) Feb 21 Long Island Liberal 7
Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10) Jan '17 Wtf dr Moore 64
Melissa Barratt's family and friends... (Aug '11) Jan '17 Long Island Liberal 26
News Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09) Dec '16 MADD 32
Shumlin Gave Up On Single Payer Health Care (Dec '14) Dec '16 Lorette 14
See all Brattleboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brattleboro Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Windham County was issued at March 13 at 4:07PM EDT

Brattleboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brattleboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Brattleboro, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,304 • Total comments across all topics: 279,522,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC