Speed limit increase proposed for Route 142
Town officials have proposed increasing the speed limit on the portion of Route 142 between Royal Road and where the state highway begins. The Select Board on March 7 supported the initiative to change the limit from 25 miles per hour to 35 miles per hour.
Comments
Add your comments below
