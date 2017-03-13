Select Board outlines spending plan

Town Meeting members did not have many questions about the Select Board's proposal for tax dollars. "We really did start this year with an approach to the budget that we would try to level fund services that were being provided to the town," Select Board Chairman David Gartenstein said Wednesday at an informational meeting, later adding, "We think this tax increase right now is a responsible way to fund the town's services."

