School children welcome new citizens

School children welcome new citizens

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: The Brattleboro Reformer

William Armando Rodriguez Rodriguez, a Cuban native, wipes his eye during the start of the naturalization ceremony held at The Grammar School on March 23. PUTNEY - On Thursday, March 23, 20 individuals from 15 countries convened at The Grammar School to become naturalized United States citizens. Organized by the fifth- and sixth-grade classes at the school, the ceremony was led by Judge Colleen A. Brown, a U.S. bankruptcy judge, and co-sponsored by local chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Vermont League of Women Voters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brattleboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09) 8 hr DEPUTY DOG 34
News Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14) 8 hr DEPUTY DOG 19
Did Anyone Get Kilt In Your Flood (Aug '11) Mar 19 Redneck 6
Looking Mar 19 Louise 4
News Jude Fitzgerald faces charges Mar 12 Sherrif fife 2
Obama's Top Ten Lies Last Night/ Clinton's Crim... (Jan '16) Feb '17 Long Island Liberal 7
Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10) Jan '17 Wtf dr Moore 64
See all Brattleboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brattleboro Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Windham County was issued at March 29 at 4:06PM EDT

Brattleboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brattleboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Brattleboro, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,667 • Total comments across all topics: 279,917,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC