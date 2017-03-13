Sanders hears from veterans in Brattl...

Sanders hears from veterans in Brattleboro

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: Berkshire Eagle

THE BRATTLEBORO REFORMERLisa Lofting address her concerns about Women's Health in the VA to U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., during a visit to the Brattleboro VA Clinic on Thursday, March 16. Lisa Lofting address her concerns about Women's Health in the VA to U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., during a visit to the Brattleboro VA Clinic on Thursday, March 16. Carl Greenwood asks a question to U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., during a visit to the Brattleboro VA Clinic on Thursday, March 16. U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., listens to veterans' concerns during a visit to the Brattleboro VA Clinic on Thursday, March 16. U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., listens to veterans' concerns during a visit to the Brattleboro VA Clinic on Thursday, March 16. Carl Greenwood asks a question to U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., during a visit to the Brattleboro VA Clinic on Thursday, ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brattleboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14) 6 hr Dr pendyke 13
Did Anyone Get Kilt In Your Flood (Aug '11) 8 hr Redneck 6
Looking 9 hr Louise 4
News Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09) 9 hr Markey fife 33
News Jude Fitzgerald faces charges Mar 12 Sherrif fife 2
Obama's Top Ten Lies Last Night/ Clinton's Crim... (Jan '16) Feb 21 Long Island Liberal 7
Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10) Jan '17 Wtf dr Moore 64
See all Brattleboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brattleboro Forum Now

Brattleboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brattleboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Brattleboro, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,622 • Total comments across all topics: 279,672,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC