Sanders coming to Brattleboro for special announcement
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., will be in town next Thursday to make an important announcement regarding funding for Strolling of the Heifers' small business development program, Windham Grows, from the U.S. Economic Development Administration and the U. S. Department of Agriculture Windham Grows is Strolling's' regional food and agriculture business hatchery. It is fully funded by grants from U.S. Department of Economic Development, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Windham County Economic Development Program, and Vermont Working Lands Enterprise Board.
