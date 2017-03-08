Sanders coming to Brattleboro for spe...

Sanders coming to Brattleboro for special announcement

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Brattleboro Reformer

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., will be in town next Thursday to make an important announcement regarding funding for Strolling of the Heifers' small business development program, Windham Grows, from the U.S. Economic Development Administration and the U. S. Department of Agriculture Windham Grows is Strolling's' regional food and agriculture business hatchery. It is fully funded by grants from U.S. Department of Economic Development, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Windham County Economic Development Program, and Vermont Working Lands Enterprise Board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brattleboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jude Fitzgerald faces charges 9 hr Sherrif fife 2
News Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14) Mar 4 Celebrate Diversity 12
Obama's Top Ten Lies Last Night/ Clinton's Crim... (Jan '16) Feb 21 Long Island Liberal 7
Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10) Jan '17 Wtf dr Moore 64
Melissa Barratt's family and friends... (Aug '11) Jan '17 Long Island Liberal 26
News Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09) Dec '16 MADD 32
Shumlin Gave Up On Single Payer Health Care (Dec '14) Dec '16 Lorette 14
See all Brattleboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brattleboro Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Windham County was issued at March 12 at 7:16PM EDT

Brattleboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brattleboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Brattleboro, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,888 • Total comments across all topics: 279,503,953

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC