Reception: Julia Zanes

Works on papers and poems featuring text from the work of F. Hopkinson Smith, at The Emblem Museum, 21 Elliot St., 2nd Floor, Brattleboro on Saturday March 4. Opening reception from 2 to 6 p.m. So like a mirror is the sea/So vast the vault above, an exhibition of works on papers and poems by Julia Zanes featuring text from the work of F. Hopkinson Smith, will be exhibited at The Emblem Museum, 21 Elliot Street, 2nd Floor, Brattleboro Saturday March 4, through Saturday, April 2. The opening reception is on Saturday March 4, from 2 to 6 p.m..

