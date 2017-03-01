Project 'vital' for the region
As he walked the chilly, empty halls of this town's former high school Monday morning, Steve Goldfarb talked more about the building's potential than its current condition. If advocates can't find resources to repurpose the structure into a community center, "we could lose all of this," said Goldfarb, chairman of the Old School Enrichment Council.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Add your comments below
Brattleboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama's Top Ten Lies Last Night/ Clinton's Crim... (Jan '16)
|Feb 21
|Long Island Liberal
|7
|Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10)
|Jan '17
|Wtf dr Moore
|64
|Melissa Barratt's family and friends... (Aug '11)
|Jan '17
|Long Island Liberal
|26
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Dec '16
|MADD
|32
|Shumlin Gave Up On Single Payer Health Care (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|Lorette
|14
|Judge dismisses roofer case mid-trial (Oct '08)
|Dec '16
|Long Island Liberal
|10
|Hidden $50,000 results in $3,000 fine
|Oct '16
|Immigration-is-NO...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Brattleboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC