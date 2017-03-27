Police try to ID man found dead in Br...

Police try to ID man found dead in Brattleboro

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

Police say he's a black man in his mid-40s, 5-feet-7-inches tall and about 220 pounds. Police say he was not wearing any clothes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brattleboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09) Mar 29 DEPUTY DOG 34
News Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14) Mar 29 DEPUTY DOG 19
Did Anyone Get Kilt In Your Flood (Aug '11) Mar 19 Redneck 6
Looking Mar 19 Louise 4
News Jude Fitzgerald faces charges Mar 12 Sherrif fife 2
Obama's Top Ten Lies Last Night/ Clinton's Crim... (Jan '16) Feb '17 Long Island Liberal 7
Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10) Jan '17 Wtf dr Moore 64
See all Brattleboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brattleboro Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Windham County was issued at March 31 at 5:45PM EDT

Brattleboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brattleboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Brattleboro, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,916 • Total comments across all topics: 279,958,034

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC