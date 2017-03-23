Police: 4 Connecticut residents face drug charges in Vermont
Published 7:15 am, Monday, March 27, 2017 BRATTLEBORO, Vt. - Vermont State Police say they have arrested four people from Connecticut for attempting to bring almost 200 bags of heroin into the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brattleboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14)
|Mar 23
|Celebrate Diversity
|15
|Did Anyone Get Kilt In Your Flood (Aug '11)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|6
|Looking
|Mar 19
|Louise
|4
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Mar 19
|Markey fife
|33
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Mar 12
|Sherrif fife
|2
|Obama's Top Ten Lies Last Night/ Clinton's Crim... (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|Long Island Liberal
|7
|Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10)
|Jan '17
|Wtf dr Moore
|64
Find what you want!
Search Brattleboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC