'Once in a lifetime' tour of bridge

'Once in a lifetime' tour of bridge

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Brattleboro Reformer

On one of the coldest and windiest days this winter, an estimated 800 people toured the Interstate 91 bridge that's been under construction since 2013. Boarding five buses from Brattleboro Union High School throughout Saturday afternoon, attendees were brought to the closed portion of the bridge built over the West River and Route 30. "Somebody told me they were doing this today and I guess it was in the paper," Brattleboro resident Lorna Mitchell said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Brattleboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14) Mar 4 Celebrate Diversity 12
Obama's Top Ten Lies Last Night/ Clinton's Crim... (Jan '16) Feb 21 Long Island Liberal 7
Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10) Jan '17 Wtf dr Moore 64
Melissa Barratt's family and friends... (Aug '11) Jan '17 Long Island Liberal 26
News Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09) Dec '16 MADD 32
Shumlin Gave Up On Single Payer Health Care (Dec '14) Dec '16 Lorette 14
News Judge dismisses roofer case mid-trial (Oct '08) Dec '16 Long Island Liberal 10
See all Brattleboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Brattleboro Forum Now

Brattleboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Brattleboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Brattleboro, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,083 • Total comments across all topics: 279,363,199

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC