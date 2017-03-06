'Once in a lifetime' tour of bridge

On one of the coldest and windiest days this winter, an estimated 800 people toured the Interstate 91 bridge that's been under construction since 2013. Boarding five buses from Brattleboro Union High School throughout Saturday afternoon, attendees were brought to the closed portion of the bridge built over the West River and Route 30. "Somebody told me they were doing this today and I guess it was in the paper," Brattleboro resident Lorna Mitchell said.

