North Bennington man killed in crash
BENNINGTON BANNER A North Bennington man was killed after the SUV he was driving collided with a tractor-trailer in Hoosick, N.Y. on Thursday afternoon. The crash took place at about 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of New York Route 7 and the west end of Vermont Route 279 .
