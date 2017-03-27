North Bennington man killed in crash

North Bennington man killed in crash

Read more: The Bennington Banner

BENNINGTON BANNER A North Bennington man was killed after the SUV he was driving collided with a tractor-trailer in Hoosick, N.Y. on Thursday afternoon. The crash took place at about 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of New York Route 7 and the west end of Vermont Route 279 .

