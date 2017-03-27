New leaders take the helm
Kate O'Connor says she's looking forward to taking on the chairwoman position, which comes at a time when the board can focus on the future more so than it has been able to in the recent past. With the search and then hiring of a new town manager, rejection then approval of a budget in 2014 and construction of new facilities for the police and fire departments after years of planning now behind the Select Board, O'Connor told the Reformer, "We can actually take a breath and look to the more long-term goals."
