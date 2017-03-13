Music: Nomad vs. Settler
Next Stage Arts Project to present the young band at 15 Kimball Hill, Putney, on Saturday, March 25 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets will be $10 at the door. Information at nextstagearts.org Nomad vs. Settler at Next Stage PUTNEY - Next Stage Arts Project is delighted to present the young band Nomad vs. Settler at Next Stage, 15 Kimball Hill, Putney, VT, on Saturday, March 25 at 7:30pm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.
Add your comments below
Brattleboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14)
|4 hr
|Dr pendyke
|13
|Did Anyone Get Kilt In Your Flood (Aug '11)
|6 hr
|Redneck
|6
|Looking
|7 hr
|Louise
|4
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|7 hr
|Markey fife
|33
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Mar 12
|Sherrif fife
|2
|Obama's Top Ten Lies Last Night/ Clinton's Crim... (Jan '16)
|Feb 21
|Long Island Liberal
|7
|Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10)
|Jan '17
|Wtf dr Moore
|64
Find what you want!
Search Brattleboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC