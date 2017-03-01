Music: Big Woods Voices

To benefit The Brattleboro Women's Chorus on Friday, March 3, at 8 p.m. in the parlor of the Centre Congregational Church at 193 Main St.; admission is a sliding scale from $10 Big Woods Voices will offer a benefit performance for The Brattleboro Women's Chorus on Friday, March 3, at 8:00 p.m., as part of Brattleboro's Gallery Walk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brattleboro Reformer.