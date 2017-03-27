Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival presents Best of the Fest in Brattleboro
The Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival is pleased to announce its second annual Best of the Fest New England Tour! Each year the MNFF packages the six winning films from the previous festival and presents them at theaters and cinemas across the New England region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Deerfield Valley News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Brattleboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man accuses judge of extortion, theft (Apr '09)
|Wed
|DEPUTY DOG
|34
|Two arraigned in I-91 heroin bust (Oct '14)
|Wed
|DEPUTY DOG
|19
|Did Anyone Get Kilt In Your Flood (Aug '11)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|6
|Looking
|Mar 19
|Louise
|4
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Mar 12
|Sherrif fife
|2
|Obama's Top Ten Lies Last Night/ Clinton's Crim... (Jan '16)
|Feb '17
|Long Island Liberal
|7
|Review: Biologic Integrative Health - Samantha ... (Feb '10)
|Jan '17
|Wtf dr Moore
|64
Find what you want!
Search Brattleboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC